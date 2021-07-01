Business Break
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp urges safe driving ahead of 4th of July weekend

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Kemp and several others gathered to ask people to ‘Drive sober or get pulled over’ this weekend.

Kemp reported that over the past 6 months, traffic deaths were higher because of the pandemic and less enforcement.

The Fourth of July weekend is expected to one of the busiest travel period in the state and troopers are prepared to pull people over if needed.

“This weekend, everyone should expect to see even more members of law enforcement as Georgians and visitors celebrate our nation’s independence. Their message is simple: drive and boat sober or face the consequences,” Kemp warned.

He went on to say it is up to every individual to make this holiday weekend safe for everyone else.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

