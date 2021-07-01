Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LIST: Independence Day activities in the Chattahoochee Valley

Fireworks
Fireworks(KY3)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s officially time to celebrate the USA! There are several options around the Chattahoochee Valley for celebrating!

Below is a list of Independence Day events in our area to help you plan your weekend festivities.

  • July 4th Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party
    • July 2 - July 4
    • Callaway Gardens | Robin Lake Beach
  • Red, White and Blue Friday in Downtown LaGrange
    • July 2 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Sweetland Amphitheatre
    • Free music and movie community event | Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy this event with family and friends
  • 47th Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade in Downtown LaGrange
    • July 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    • Open to the public
  • 68th Annual Opelika Freedom Celebration
    • July 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
    • Opelika High School Track
    • Outside food allowed | Vendors onsite
  • Callaway Baptist Freedom 2021 Fireworks Celebration
    • July 3
    • Callaway Baptist | 310 John Lovelace Rd., LaGrange, Ga.
    • Food trucks, vendors, live music, children activities
  • Celebrate Independence Day with the City of Auburn
    • July 4
    • Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m.
    • Duck Samford Stadium | 1840 East Glenn Ave., Auburn, Ala.
  • Freedom on the Square Live at Fox Hall
    • Fox Hall | 104 East 4th Ave., Buena Vista, Ga
    • July 3-4
    • Tickets available for purchase
    • Vendors, carnival rides, live music
  • Troup County’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show
    • July 4
    • Pyne Park Road | 4481 Roanoake Road - gates open at 3 p.m.
    • $10 per vehicle entry fee
    • Vendors, live music, fireworks
  • Ellaville Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
    • July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
    • American Legion
    • Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and coolers

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
UPDATE: Victim ID’d, body recovered from Chattahoochee River
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates
Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates
New Georgia laws begin July 1

Latest News

A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end...
Major dairy cooperative closing all its Alabama facilities
VALLEY RESCUE MISSION
BUSINESS BREAK - VALLEY RESCUE MISSION
Military Matters: 6/30
MILITARY MATTERS: Americus group makes special quilts for dozens of veterans
AL teachers retiring at record numbers