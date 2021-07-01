LIST: Independence Day activities in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s officially time to celebrate the USA! There are several options around the Chattahoochee Valley for celebrating!

Below is a list of Independence Day events in our area to help you plan your weekend festivities.

July 4th Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party July 2 - July 4 Callaway Gardens | Robin Lake Beach

Red, White and Blue Friday in Downtown LaGrange July 2 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sweetland Amphitheatre Free music and movie community event | Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy this event with family and friends

47th Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade in Downtown LaGrange July 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Open to the public

68th Annual Opelika Freedom Celebration July 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Opelika High School Track Outside food allowed | Vendors onsite

Callaway Baptist Freedom 2021 Fireworks Celebration July 3 Callaway Baptist | 310 John Lovelace Rd., LaGrange, Ga. Food trucks, vendors, live music, children activities

Celebrate Independence Day with the City of Auburn July 4 Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. Duck Samford Stadium | 1840 East Glenn Ave., Auburn, Ala.

Freedom on the Square Live at Fox Hall Fox Hall | 104 East 4th Ave., Buena Vista, Ga July 3-4 Tickets available for purchase Vendors, carnival rides, live music

Troup County’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show July 4 Pyne Park Road | 4481 Roanoake Road - gates open at 3 p.m. $10 per vehicle entry fee Vendors, live music, fireworks

Ellaville Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration July 4 at 9:30 p.m. American Legion Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and coolers



