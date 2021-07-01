LIST: Independence Day activities in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s officially time to celebrate the USA! There are several options around the Chattahoochee Valley for celebrating!
Below is a list of Independence Day events in our area to help you plan your weekend festivities.
- July 4th Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party
- July 2 - July 4
- Callaway Gardens | Robin Lake Beach
- Red, White and Blue Friday in Downtown LaGrange
- July 2 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sweetland Amphitheatre
- Free music and movie community event | Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy this event with family and friends
- 47th Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade in Downtown LaGrange
- July 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Open to the public
- 68th Annual Opelika Freedom Celebration
- July 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
- Opelika High School Track
- Outside food allowed | Vendors onsite
- Callaway Baptist Freedom 2021 Fireworks Celebration
- July 3
- Callaway Baptist | 310 John Lovelace Rd., LaGrange, Ga.
- Food trucks, vendors, live music, children activities
- Celebrate Independence Day with the City of Auburn
- July 4
- Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m.
- Duck Samford Stadium | 1840 East Glenn Ave., Auburn, Ala.
- Freedom on the Square Live at Fox Hall
- Fox Hall | 104 East 4th Ave., Buena Vista, Ga
- July 3-4
- Tickets available for purchase
- Vendors, carnival rides, live music
- Troup County’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show
- July 4
- Pyne Park Road | 4481 Roanoake Road - gates open at 3 p.m.
- $10 per vehicle entry fee
- Vendors, live music, fireworks
- Ellaville Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
- July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
- American Legion
- Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and coolers
