Major dairy cooperative closing all its Alabama facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end all its operations in Alabama and parts of Georgia.

Prairie Farms notified employees at its Birmingham milk plant on Wednesday that the facility, and all its substations and branches across the state, will be closed on July 31.

All employees will be permanently laid off on that date, except for some maintenance crews who will continue working in order to close down each facility. Those workers will be laid off by Aug. 31.

Prairie Farm’s Birmingham area facility is located in Homewood. Substations and other branches affected by the decision are located in Birmingham, Montgomery, Smith Station, Tallassee, Troy, Gadsden, Tuscaloosa and Anniston.

Four Georgia substations/branches are also affected including those in Valdosta, Macon, Tifton, and McDonough.

A company spokesperson was unable to say exactly how many employees will be affected by the layoffs, but said Prairie Farms will offer benefits and severance packages and affected employees are being encouraged to apply for open positions at other company facilities.

