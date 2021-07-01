MILITARY MATTERS: Americus group makes special quilts for dozens of veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the 4th of July coming up, a group of women in west Georgia knitted something something special for people who sacrificed for our freedom.

Song and prayer kicked off the special event at Americus First United Methodist Church. The guests of honor were 33 Sumter County military veterans, each getting a quilt made just for them.

“For veterans who serve any amount of time, anytime somebody does something, recognizes a veteran, it goes deep in their heart, deep within the soul of the veteran,” said Larry Smith from American Legion Post 2 in Americus.

The community ministry, called Grateful Threads Quilting Guild, was created three years ago. They dedicate their hands to a different group they choose each year to receive quilts they knit. Just in time for 4th of July, heroes who fought for our independence received these colorful works of art, in front of family and friends.

“It was very heartwarming to me, especially to hear how they had served and where they has served,” Grateful Threats Quilting Guild President Valerie Duff said.

With their quilt on display, each man and woman came up front, some getting help, like Robert “Jack” Busby who fought in Japan and turns 95 years old this Fall. He appreciates the support and said “can’t believe we’ve got that many friends.”

The pastor leading the event said “these quilts are a tangible sign these veterans are not forgotten.”

“It means a lot to me because it shows there are people out there that have the patriotism, support our veterans,” Army Veteran Leo Root Junior said.

This former special forces soldier spent two decades in the Army. He and his fellow vets got a standing ovation. And the quilters also deserve praise, some of them brand new to this hobby.

“Being able to watch them grow and learn and be committed to something so much bigger than us,” Duff added.

In describing the women who made these keepsakes for them, vet Root told us, “I’d say they’re the salt of the earth.”

