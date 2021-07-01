Business Break
Advertisement

New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.

Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of new laws hit the Georgia books on Thursday.

One of those new laws was for teen drivers.

HB 466, also known as Joshua’s Law, requires 17-year-olds to complete a list of items prior to being issued a Class D driver’s license.

For a full list of new laws that went into effect Thursday and other pieces of signed legislation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

