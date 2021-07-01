New Georgia laws begin July 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are a few new bills going into effect on July 1 that you should be aware of.

House Bill 286 will block local governments from significantly cutting their law enforcement budgets. It prohibits cities and counties from reducing their law enforcement budgets by more than 5% in one year or cumulatively across five years.

Although this bill has been passed, there are currently no local governments in Georgia that have followed through with proposals to significantly reduce police funding.

House Bill 317 increases the taxes on most short-term lodging rentals in Georgia, including those through services such as Airbnb or VRBO, to make them equal to what guests at hotels and motels pay.

Beginning Thursday, most short-term lodging rentals in Georgia will charge their guests a nightly $5 hotel fee and local excise taxes which can reach 8%. The costs will be passed on to renters on their bills.

