Opelika Fire Department launches new social media platforms, campaign
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Fire Department is launching new, official social media platforms as well as a new platform.
The new Facebook account can be found here. The new Instagram handle is named @OpelikaFire.
Fired Up for Opelika is a new social campaign that focuses on community engagement, events, education and fire safety, new branding and recruitment for the Opelika Fire Department. Social media presence will give the fire department a new way to interact and engage with the public.
Followers can see posts with safety tips, weather updates, local disaster/traffic notifications, day-to-day operations, community outreach and events.
