Opelika Fire Department launches new social media platforms, campaign

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Fire Department is launching new, official social media platforms as well as a new platform.

The new Facebook account can be found here. The new Instagram handle is named @OpelikaFire.

Fired Up for Opelika is a new social campaign that focuses on community engagement, events, education and fire safety, new branding and recruitment for the Opelika Fire Department. Social media presence will give the fire department a new way to interact and engage with the public.

Followers can see posts with safety tips, weather updates, local disaster/traffic notifications, day-to-day operations, community outreach and events.

