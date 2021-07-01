Business Break
Rep. Ferguson reacts to DOJ’s lawsuit over GA’s new voting law

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Representative Drew Ferguson is reacting to the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law.

The new bill includes reforms to the in-person voting process and absentee process. Congressman Ferguson says the reform will improve integrity, but the Department of Justice’s lawsuit claims it has “intent to discriminate”.

Ferguson also says he fully supports Senate Bill 202 and thinks it will improve voter turnout, but he doesn’t believe the bill will disenfranchise minority voters. 

“I will challenge the DOJ, if they are going to make this about race, I think they should name the people in the Georgia legislature who are racist. You can’t just make a blanket statement like that and not be held accountable,” Ferguson added.

Representative Ferguson added that the lawsuit is “shameful and shallow” and he encourages Georgians to read the claims themselves.

