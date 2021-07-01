Business Break
Sen. Ossoff visits Kia plant, talks new infrastructure bill

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator Jon Ossoff visited the Kia plant in West Point today to talk about the new infrastructure bill. This bill aims to prevent future shortages by boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Kia thanked Senators Ossoff and Warnock for helping pass this legislation. Kia said, in a statement, they appreciate the efforts of the Georgia senators as they work to provide all U.S. manufacturers access to these important components soon and in the future.

“When an auto manufacture in Georgia faced a shortage of these critical components, Georgia’s senators sprung into action together to expedite passage of legislation that’s meant to solve the problem. We are in the business of solving the problems for the people of Georgia and that legislation was passed on an expedited schedule. We are working hard to ensure to that it will pass the House and go to the president for a signature,” said Ossoff.

The Senate also passed the bipartisan U.S. Innovation and Competition Act to make historic investments in American innovation and scientific research and development including $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

