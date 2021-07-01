Senator Jon Ossoff visits Columbus to discuss tax cut for families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator Jon Ossoff visited the Chattahoochee Valley today.

Senator Ossoff spoke about the New Tax Cut for Families, which is part of the American Rescue Plan.

Beginning July 15, some families will begin receiving $300 in monthly tax refunds per child under the age of 6, and $250 per child ages 6 to 17.

Half of the tax cut will come via monthly direct refunds through the end of 2021, and the rest of the tax cut will be a refund on next year’s tax filing.

The meeting was held at the East Columbus Boys and Girls Club on Forrest Road .

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.