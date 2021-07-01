Wet Weather Leading Up to the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday brings another warm and humid day with more pop-up storms on tap for the afternoon – nothing too unusual for an unsettled summer weather pattern! Highs will continue to run below average in the upper 80s for today and then only low 80s for Friday as more widespread rain returns to the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain coverage will increase tomorrow ahead of a summer cold front headed our way for the holiday weekend. So, have the WTVM Weather app handy tomorrow when you’re traveling to keep track of the heaviest rain.

A few showers and storms could linger early Saturday before we dry out for the remainder of the weekend – great news for your 4th of July plans! Behind the incoming front, a drier air mass will settle into Georgia and Alabama, bringing a brief, yet welcome, reprieve from the summertime mugginess – a rare occurrence for early July! Highs will run in the upper 80s over the weekend with morning lows down comfortably into the 60s on both Independence Day and Monday.

By next week, for now we have a chance of hit-or-miss storms in the forecast each day with highs still a little below average in the upper 80s. Our forecast next week remains highly dependent on the eventual track and evolution of Tropical Storm Elsa, which formed out in the middle of the Atlantic earlier this morning. The system will traverse the Caribbean over the weekend, so we’ll have to see if it can hold together and manage to approach the U.S. Gulf or Atlantic Coasts by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.