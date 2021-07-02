Business Break
Back to school COVID vaccines in the Chattahoochee valley

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are looking to vaccinate your children, before school starts in the fall, the time to start is now. Getting vaccinated is more than a two week process.

School is right around the corner and health officials are urging parents who want to vaccinate their children to start now.

“The most important thing really about that is for people to not wait until the last minute,” said Pam Kirkland, Communications Director for the Department of Public Health.

Kirkland says the process to get the Pfizer vaccine is no different for children.

“The Pfizer is 21 days after the first dose and two weeks after the second one,” said Kirkland.

While many parents want their kids to be safe and healthy when returning to school, some parents like Holly Powers says she is just not a fan of it.

“I’m on the fence about it I’m already really not excited about new vaccinations anyways,” explained Powers.

Powers says she is worried when the school year starts her family could face peer pressure from the school to vaccinate her children.

“I’m hoping that there is a very balanced view on vaccinations and people’s comfort level with or without it and them just let people make their own decisions for their kids,” followed Powers.

Even some kids I talked to say they are afraid to be vaccinated.

“I don’t want to be vaccinated because a lot of kids in my family are vaccinated and they got really sick and I am afraid that I will get really sick,” one child said.

Since many parents are on edge about getting their children vaccinated from COVID, Kirkland says there are other ways to keep your kids healthy.

“They should get plenty of rest and get exercise and other things like that to keep a strong immune system,” said Kirkland.

The Columbus Health Deparment is open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for vaccinations Monday through Friday.

Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
UPDATE: Victim ID’d, body recovered from Chattahoochee River
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby
Columbus city services schedule for Independence Day observance
4th of July 2020 vs. 2021
An East Alabama Pastor has a message for people in the Chattahoochee Valley.
East Alabama pastor gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated
Burlington Coat Factory to open in Midtown Columbus
