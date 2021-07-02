Columbus city services schedule for Independence Day observance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We want to remind you that even though Independence Day is Sunday, some city services will not be available Monday.

In Columbus, there will be no waste pickup Monday, the 5th. It will be collected Wednesday, the 7th.

The Citizens Service Center, Parks and Rec and the Civic Center will all be closed Monday.

There also will be no METRA bus services that day.

