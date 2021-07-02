Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus city services schedule for Independence Day observance

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We want to remind you that even though Independence Day is Sunday, some city services will not be available Monday.

In Columbus, there will be no waste pickup Monday, the 5th. It will be collected Wednesday, the 7th.

The Citizens Service Center, Parks and Rec and the Civic Center will all be closed Monday.

There also will be no METRA bus services that day.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Georgia laws begin July 1
Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates
Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
UPDATE: Victim ID’d, body recovered from Chattahoochee River
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby

Latest News

4th of July 2020 vs. 2021
4th of July 2020 vs. 2021
An East Alabama Pastor has a message for people in the Chattahoochee Valley.
East Alabama pastor gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated
Burlington Coat Factory to open in Midtown Columbus
Burlington Coat Factory to open in Midtown Columbus
Suspect arrested following drug bust in Russell Co.
Suspect arrested following drug bust in Russell Co.
The Harris County Senior Center fully opened its doors Friday to senior citizens in the area....
Harris County Senior Center reopens to public after being closed for one year due to pandemic