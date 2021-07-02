Business Break
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve ever been driving around the Macon Rd. or Lakebottom area in Columbus, you might have noticed Michael Jackson’s Nissan Armada.

He tells us when he retired he got bored and took up a hobby - glueing toys and actions figures all over his car.

According to Jackson, there’s almost 1,300 toys suspended on his SUV by Gorilla Glue.

He says people often come up and tell him how much they enjoy seeing him out and about driving the car in the Fountain City.

“You know, you gone have some people out there say, why did you do this, why did you mess your truck up. Some people say, take that off your truck, ya know you gone always have the good with the bad so I don’t have no problem with that. I’m gone do what I want anyway,” said Michael Jackson.

Jackson tells us, he started his hobby about a year and a half ago.

He says, he doesn’t mind people taking pictures but he ask people not to touch the unique collection.

According to Jackson, people thought he does this in remembrance of a grandchild. He says all seven of his grandkids are alive and well.

