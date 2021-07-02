East Alabama pastor gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama Pastor has a message for people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Pastor Thomas Ray wants to tell the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect others. He says if individuals choose not to get the shot, they should still use precautions to keep others safe.

The 80-year-old says he and his wife contracted COVID-19 sometime last week, even after being vaccinated back in January.

He’s pleading that people should do it for someone they love.

“I thought Alabama and Georgia were sort of halfway smart but they ain’t too halfway smart, they’re afraid of a needle,” said Pastor Ray. “Do it for your grandparents, do it for somebody else. Don’t do it for yourself, do it for them.”

Ray has been in quarantine since June 23, and says he is having a tough time.

