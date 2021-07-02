Business Break
Eviction moratorium extended; landlords in the Chattahoochee valley react

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For many residents an extension of the eviction moratorium is a life saver, but not so much for their landlords.

“It causes a burden on that landlord because they are not receiving any revenue from that rent,” said roperty manager for RT&T Realty, Elizabeth Ranew.

The CDC issued another extension of the eviction moratorium through July and the Supreme Court upheld the decision.

Property managers like Elizabeth Ranew says it’s not their place.

“I personally think the CDC should not be in the pockets of landlords,” explained Ranew.

Many landlords and property managers have been understanding and are helping tenants find a way to pay their rent.

“What we did was help tenants get assistance from the Salvation Army, Sally Rescue was paying people’s rent, some churches have been paying people’s rent,” said Ranew.

But this extension is threatening property owners’ ability to cover their own expenses.

“Landlords are losing money because they can’t pay their mortgage if the tenants don’t pay their rent,” said Ranew. The fear from the affects of last summer’s eviction Moratorium is hovering over landlords and property managers once again. “Those were some of the worst months for tenants not being able to pay their rent.”

Property owner Jamille Rooks says some landlords have also had to sell their property.

“They couldn’t afford to lose that income, so they sold their property with the tenants in them,” said Rooks.

Rooks says this eviction moratorium is also helping to cause a shortage in available rental properties.

“That’s partially because some people need to be evicted,” said Rooks.

These property managers say they don’t know what the solution might be, but they are looking forward to the end of the eviction Moratorium so they can start to rebuild what they have lost financially.

The eviction moratorium is set to end on July 31st.

