Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fireworks injuries, deaths spiked during pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a popular way to celebrate the Fourth of July, but fireworks can also be dangerous.

“Enjoy the public displays, the ones that are being put on my professionals. They know what they’re doing, and that’s probably your safest bet,” said Carolina Fountain of the Red Cross.

Last year, when more people shot off their own fireworks, it sparked a spike in injuries and deaths, according to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

At least 18 people across the country died in fireworks-related incidents last year.

The report also said about 15,600 people ended up in the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries in 2020.

Most of those injuries happened in the weeks around the July Fourth holiday. Burns were the most common injury.

If you’re setting off your own fireworks, the Red Cross says to wear eye protection.

“There might be some sparks, and you don’t want those getting into your eyes,” Fountain said.

Also, keep fireworks away from small children.

Some parents may not realize that young children can suffer injuries from sparklers.

And watch where you’re pointing your fireworks.

“You want to avoid, of course, any pets, any people and anything that could be flammable,” Fountain said. “So, we’re talking about houses. We’re talking about brush, anything that could cause a fire.”

Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

“Do not try to restart a dud because you never know what’s going to happen with those,” Fountain said.

One final safety tip: If you’re setting off fireworks at home, the Red Cross suggests keeping water close by as a precaution and to always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Georgia laws begin July 1
Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates
Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
UPDATE: Victim ID’d, body recovered from Chattahoochee River
Child remains found in park off Chattahoochee River in Cobb Co.
Child remains found in park off Chattahoochee River in Cobb Co.

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Track start Sha'Carri Richardson suspended after testing positive for THC
In this photo provided by a family member, 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen poses with President Joe...
Girl’s prayer at collapse site leads to meeting with Biden
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
Kids Talk: How to behave on a plane