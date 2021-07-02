Business Break
Harris County Senior Center reopens to public after being closed for one year due to pandemic

The Harris County Senior Center fully opened its doors Friday to senior citizens in the area. The doors have been closed for over a year due to the pandemic.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Senior Center fully opened its doors Friday to senior citizens in the area. The doors have been closed for over a year due to the pandemic.

The center welcomed the seniors from the community who utilize the facility with a backyard barbecue and a birthday celebration for one of the seniors.

“We are very excited because we’ve been here almost a month and the seniors are bubbling over to be back home,” said Pamela Green Thomas. “It is just a wonderful thing. These people are beautiful their having a great time but we’re still being cautious even though we’re vaccinated, and uh we’re ready for that. But we’re still being specially careful.”

Since the reopening of the center, the hours to gather at the building have been reduced to two hours, as opposed to four hours, everyday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

