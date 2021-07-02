Mostly Dry & Hot Afternoons for the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things are wet as expected on this Friday, so be sure you are preparing for rain if you have any outdoor plans this evening. Going into the holiday weekend, the cold front that’s bringing the rain will drift south, bringing some drier air in our direction and knocking rain chances down for Saturday, the 4th of July on Sunday, and Monday too. I think the overall coverage of rain on any given afternoon or evening will be around 20% or less, so most will be able to enjoy some nice weather for fireworks or any other outdoor plans. Look for some comfortable mornings lows with mid to upper 60s in the forecast for the next few days in many spots. For next week, the coverage of rain will come back up to the 30-40% range Tuesday through Thursday, but look for a better chance of getting wet by next Friday and next weekend. We will also have to keep our eye on Hurricane Elsa, a storm that will likely miss us to the east next week, but those of you with interests in Florida or on the East Coast will have to watch this one carefully! Have a happy and safe holiday weekend!

