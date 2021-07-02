A Pleasant Holiday Weekend for the Chattahoochee Valley!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have to deal with scattered showers and storms for parts of the day on Friday while highs struggle to make it past the mid-80s, but once the rain moves out the forecast will drastically improve. A frontal system will clear the valley overnight leaving us with drier conditions and less humid air that will stay over the valley through Sunday! Highs are in the lower-90s for the majority of the forecast period, including the 4th of July, but Saturday and Sunday will feature the drier heat while rain chances remain in the 10-20% range. We will see tropical moisture return to the forecast on Monday, and it is here to stay at that point. Pop-up showers and storms return to the forecast by the middle of the work week.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, Elsa strengthened this morning to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. We are still too far out for any specifics, but anyone with interests along the coast from Louisiana to South Carolina need to pay attention to this over the weekend. We shouldn’t see any impacts in the U.S. until the beginning to middle of next week. We will continue to monitor Elsa and fine-tune the forecast accordingly as we get new data in.

