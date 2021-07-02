Suspect arrested following drug bust in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now in jail following a major drug bust in Russell County Thursday.

According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, approximately 13 pounds of meth was found with a street value between $350,000 to $390,000.

22-year-old Cineros Gustavo has been charged. Sheriff Heath Taylor says the streets are now a little safer.

“The quality of life is everything for a community and when you remove elements like methamphetamine and heroin and cocaine, then I think everybody feels safer,” said Sheriff Taylor. “That’s the whole purpose of our guys constantly working hard and to take what they can off.”

Gustavo is expected to go before a judge Friday afternoon, where a bond is expected to be set.

