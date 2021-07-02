Veri Best Donuts reopens on Broadway in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are two types of people in Columbus, those who have had Veri Best Donuts, and those who have not.

Some have now crossed to the other side.

“It’s been years. It’s been years, and I ‘ve missed it ever since,” said Rick Allen, fan of Veri Best Donuts.

Two people in line say they were devasted when it closed in 2016. We cried when they closed!” “Melt in your mouth good!” “...yes they used to be on Macon Road,” said Jaz Mcqueen and Ron Hanes.

For many, the five-year wait has been excruciating. The old location closed back in 2016, but now they’re back at it on Broadway and people are waiting in line for hours for the donuts.

“Yeah their design is amazing. I know they put a lot of work into it. I have no idea where their space was before, but it looks really awesome.” Dr. Jason Buchanan, who waited in line for hours.

“I’ve had ‘em before, but I want one now. I’ve been here almost two hours,” said Zetamber Roberts.

This mom has been planning for this day for a while, driving from Fort Mitchell, and she was prepared.

“My friend actually sent me on Facebook that they were going to open up here because we always go downtown. Of course, she’s out of town so she can’t be here with me. I was like... I’m going without you,” exclaimed Quin Lopez.

An iconic Columbus staple is back.

“Are you excited to get a donut?” “Yeeeaaaaahh,” said Hawk and Leona Smith.

It looks like the long line will be a trend for a while. If you plan on going to Veri Best donuts, they open at 7 a.m.

