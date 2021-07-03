Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Be mindful that fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans and others

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the nation celebrates its independence this weekend, it’s also a good reminder to remember those who may be triggered by the sound of fireworks.

Fireworks can be a source of anxiety for a lot of people including veterans who live with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. They say the loud booms can be a trigger, taking them back to an unpleasant place.

It’s not just those in the military who can get flashbacks. UAB Clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow says fireworks can impact anyone who has suffered a traumatic experience. If you plan to shoot fireworks, Klapow says be mindful of your neighbors or those in your household who may be veterans or victims of gun violence.

“Recognize that somebody suffering from PTSD is not just a little stressed out and these fireworks are not just an irritant to them and it can be very distressing,” Dr. Klapow said.

Klapow say this long weekend could be a good opportunity to get to know your neighbors to see if shooting fireworks is a good idea in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Georgia laws begin July 1
An East Alabama Pastor has a message for people in the Chattahoochee Valley.
East Alabama pastor gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated
Burlington Coat Factory to open in Midtown Columbus
Burlington Coat Factory to open in Midtown Columbus
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby
Suspect arrested following drug bust in Russell Co.
Suspect arrested following drug bust in Russell Co.

Latest News

Construction set to begin on Cox, Wire Roads roundabout in Auburn
April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange
‘Shots at the shop:’ Biden calls on Black-owned barbershops to increase vaccinations.
National push to vaccinate communities of color includes barbershops, hair salons, former Tuskegee mayor
New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees