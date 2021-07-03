Construction set to begin on Cox, Wire Roads roundabout in Auburn

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction of a new roundabout will begin Monday in Auburn.

It will located at the intersection of Wire and Cox Roads. Auburn officials say the project will improve traffic flow for all who travel the area.

You can expect temporary lane shifts and traffic pattern disruptions for the duration of the project. It is expected to be completed in December.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and take to alternative routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.