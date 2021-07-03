Business Break
Advertisement

Construction set to begin on Cox, Wire Roads roundabout in Auburn

(City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction of a new roundabout will begin Monday in Auburn.

It will located at the intersection of Wire and Cox Roads. Auburn officials say the project will improve traffic flow for all who travel the area.

You can expect temporary lane shifts and traffic pattern disruptions for the duration of the project. It is expected to be completed in December.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and take to alternative routes to avoid delays.

