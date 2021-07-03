A Fantastic Forecast for the Holiday Weekend!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a beautiful weekend in store across the valley as drier air continues to sink further south bringing us much needed relief from the humidity. Highs are in the lower-90s all weekend with plenty of sunshine around and intervals of partly cloudy conditions. We will keep a light breeze around along with the drier air in place to make it rather pleasant outside. Any shower chances for the weekend are meager, and mainly apply to the southern tier of the Chattahoochee Valley where a frontal boundary will stall out for a few days. Tropical moisture returns on Monday and is here to stay through the end of the forecast period. Shower and storm chances, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, return Monday as well and are also here to stay. Highs return to the upper-80s by Wednesday and will remain in the upper-80s through next weekend.

Talking Tropics - Hurricane Elsa is a low-end Category 1 storm as of Saturday morning. Land interaction over the coming days should weaken it a good bit, leaving it with a lot of ground to make up for with intensity when it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Because of this, it is expected to remain a stronger tropical storm when it impacts the United States. For us, it looks like we won’t see any direct impacts other than increased shower chances mid-week. As always though, these systems and their forecasts change often, so stay with us for the latest as we fine-tune the forecast.

