Pleasant Independence Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just in time for the second half of the holiday weekend we welcomed in drier air from the north and west, as a cold front cleared the Valley and stalled well to our south. This good news as any threat of a stray shower/storm will remain minimal and mainly to the south. All in all should remain mostly dry for a good chink of Sunday with highs in the low 90s, and not as humid. So any firework displays should be a go! The humidity starts to build back Sunday night into Monday, with the threat of showers and storms returning for especially Monday afternoon, as highs make it close to 90 degrees. The forecast for the middle of next week will depend on the exact path of Tropical Storm Elsa, that as of right now looks to impact Florida and coastal Georgia. For us it will mainly be days with higher rain coverage on Wednesday and Thursday, with any wind impacts staying east of the area. But of course things can change so stay up to date with Storm Team 9!

