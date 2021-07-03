Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Georgia laws begin July 1
An East Alabama Pastor has a message for people in the Chattahoochee Valley.
East Alabama pastor gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby
Columbus man has 1,300 toys glued to his SUV; says it’s a hobby
Burlington Coat Factory to open in Midtown Columbus
Burlington Coat Factory to open in Midtown Columbus
Suspect arrested following drug bust in Russell Co.
Suspect arrested following drug bust in Russell Co.

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Police say 9 in custody after standoff on Interstate 95
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Remainder of a collapsed condo to be demolished Sunday, official says
A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides