A Beautiful 4th of July Forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a fantastic forecast ahead for the Independence Day Holiday. Highs are in the lower-90s, but drier air will stay in place keeping rain chances out of the forecast other than a stray shower in our southernmost counties. As we head into the work week, highs return to the upper-80s as tropical moisture surges back into the area throughout the day. Pop-up shower and storm chances return to the forecast as well, especially in the afternoon and evening, lasting through the end of the forecast period. Morning lows stay in the 70s as humid conditions persist. Elsa has been downgraded to a tropical storm and will likely remain a tropical storm due to land interaction with Cuba before it nears the United States. Where exactly it will go at that point is still very uncertain, but for now it looks like we will stay on the left side of the system and just see increased showers midweek. We will continue to update you as we get more information and fine-tune this forecast.

