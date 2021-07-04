Business Break
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated

The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get vaccinated against the virus.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get vaccinated against the virus.

The organization released the figure as it announced a new initiative to encourage more people to get the shots.

The program called “We Can Do This Alabama” asks Alabamians to sign up to be a local champion and encourage three new people each week to get vaccinated and to recruit others to do the same.

