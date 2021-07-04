Business Break
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road

Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July 1st.
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July 1st.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia lawmakers are taking steps to make roadways safer for cyclists.

They are now enforcing what they are calling the “3 feet law.”

Now, drivers will have to move over into the next lane from a bike rider if it is safe or legal to do so, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Now if you can’t, drivers have to slow down to a speed that is 10 miles below the posted speed limit or 25 miles per hour and proceed around the bicycle with at least three feet between them.

Officials with the Governor’s Office Of Highway Safety said Georgia lawmakers activated this rule on July 1.

Over the years, the number of deaths with bike riders and drivers went up and increased during the pandemic.

Governor Office Of Highway Safety Bicycle Planner Kathryn Curtis said the numbers of deaths...
Governor Office Of Highway Safety Bicycle Planner Kathryn Curtis said the numbers of deaths went up over the years but they say it increased during the pandemic.(WALB)

“So unfortunately fatalities for bicycles and pedestrians in the state of Georgia and across the country are on the rise. So making sure that all bicyclists and motorists and pedestrians are educated is our top priority. So we could see those fatalities decrease” said Governor of Highway Safety Bicycle Planner, Kathryn Curtis.

Albany’s own radio personality Hildred Lyons was killed while she was riding her bike.

Albany's own radio personality Hildred Lyons was killed while she was riding her bike in 2020
Albany's own radio personality Hildred Lyons was killed while she was riding her bike in 2020(WALB)

Her family said she was hit while riding on North County Line Road a year ago.

“Running like the streets is a race track. Hey, you got to respect the pedestrian on there. You shouldn’t have to be that big in a hurry when you have to run over somebody,” said George Lyons.

Widowed husband George Lyons said people have to stop driving through the streets like a race track.
Widowed husband George Lyons said people have to stop driving through the streets like a race track.(WALB)

The Lyons family told me the driver that hit Hildred Lyons hasn’t been caught yet.

But they say the case will be brought back in court soon.

Another bike rider said he was hit as well in the past.

He said the driver was distracted before hitting him off the road.

“That’s really where we want to make sure that motorists are always driving in a manner so they’re not distracted by what’s on the road because if you’re looking at the road, you’re going to see cyclists anyway. But if you’re touching your phone or arguing with people in the backseat and you’re distracted in any manner, even if you’re looking at the road and talking, some people can’t drive and talk at the same time,” said Lonnie Wormley.

Bicyclist Lonnie Wormley said he was hit by a distracted driver in the past.
Bicyclist Lonnie Wormley said he was hit by a distracted driver in the past.(WALB)

