Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.