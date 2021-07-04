Unsettled Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our forecast this week won’t have to many factors in play aside from Tropical Storm Elsa that as of right now does not pose a threat to the Chattahoochee Valley. Humidity is back on the increase as it is July after all, and any oppressive heat and muggy air spared us for the holiday on Sunday, but if you do have Monday off, I would have the rain gear handy for the afternoon as showers and storms will be prevalent, but no washout expected. Tuesday much of the same is expected with highs topping out in the upper 80s with increased humidity once again. Wednesday and Thursday we raise our rain coverage to about 40-50% as some moisture from Tropical Storm Elsa enhances our chances, but no significant impacts are expected which is great news of course. The classic summer time pattern (albeit a tad cool with 80s) continues into next weekend. Have a great week!

