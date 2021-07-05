Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama law enforcement helps stranded, autistic man get home

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and deputies throughout Alabama are teaming up to help a 23-year-old man return home to Indianapolis.

Willinaus Bolin, who has autism, was on his way to Florida with a group of people when they pushed him out of their car. They then robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery.

When officers found him they realized he had no way of being picked up, and began his city-to-city journey back home.

Bolin’s mother was contacted but is diabetic and disabled. His father was killed during 9/11.

At last word, Morgan County deputies had him and were assisting in his journey back to Indiana. Along with them, Vestavia Hill Police Department, Fultondale Police Department, Cullman Sheriff’s Office and deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with Bolin’s journey home.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange
New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
Fireworks
LIST: Independence Day activities in the Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at...
Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Source: WTOC)
Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members
East Alabama doctors gear up to vaccinate children 12 and older against COVID-19
East Alabama doctors gear up to vaccinate children 12 and older against COVID-19
Opelika-based tech company helps law enforcement nationwide connect and engage with community
Opelika-based tech company helps law enforcement nationwide connect and engage with community
One economic forecaster discussed the recent cyber attack to a gas pipeline, along with the...
Kemp temporarily suspends state gas tax