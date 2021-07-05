Business Break
Downed power lines causing delays in Phenix City

(WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Anyone headed towards 13th Street and Crawford Road in Phenix City should prepare for a detour.

A traffic accident caused a power line to fall which resulted in live power lines in the street.

Vehicles headed toward Crawford Road are being detoured at this hour. We will keep you updated on when the road reopens to traffic.

News Leader 9 will keep you updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

