Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local sunflower field near Auburn now open to public

Sunflower field now open near Auburn
Sunflower field now open near Auburn(Source: Beehive Sunflowers)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the biggest summer holiday has passed, we can start thinking all things fall, right? And we know one way to get into the fall spirit!

A local sunflower field is now welcoming visitors and all it takes is a quick road trip to visit! Miller Farm, just outside of Auburn, has the perfect Instagramable scenery. The Beehive Sunflowers are a new addition to the farm this year.

“We’ve had a few sunflowers planted around our property from time to time over the years, and people always wanted to stop and take pictures from the road,” Robert Miller said. “We realized that people might want to get even closer and maybe take some sunflowers home with them.  That’s what gave us the idea to open our sunflower patch to the public.”

Beehive Sunflowers will open to the public on July 8 at 2 p.m. The sunflower pacth is located at 4700 Lee Rd. 61, just across the road from Loachapoka High School.  The field will charge a $5 per person admission fee for friends and families.

Individuals can cut their own sunflowers for $2.  Snacks, cold beverages, and t-shirts will also be for sale. Portable toilets will be on-site for the convenience of the public.

Beehive Sunflowers will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 2 - 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Beehive Sunflowers FaceBook page at facebook.com/beehivesunflowers.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange
New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
Fireworks
LIST: Independence Day activities in the Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2009 file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his...
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’
The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get...
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products