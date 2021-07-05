Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Chances Increasing This Week

Derek’s Forecast!
WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mostly dry 4th of July holiday weekend, rain and storm chances will be on the increase going into the rest of this week and into the weekend. Look for afternoon and evening showers and storms on Tuesday in a greater number than what we saw today, and then expect a better chance of getting wet for the middle and end of the week. Tropical Storm Elsa will pass us by to the east, but there should be enough moisture around to enhance the chance of rain and storms by Wednesday and Thursday. No severe weather issues are expected as the greatest impacts will pass to our east. For the weekend - and into next week - expect the daily chance of those scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout or rain all day, but you’ll want to make sure you have backup plans in case you get under one of those showers or storms! Highs on any given day will be in the 80s to lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange
New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
Fireworks
LIST: Independence Day activities in the Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Transitioning to a More Typical Summertime Pattern
WTVM and partners collecting toys for area children
Unsettled Week Ahead
Meteorologist Anna Sims
A Beautiful 4th of July Forecast!
WTVM and partners collecting toys for area children
Pleasant Independence Day!