Rain Chances Increasing This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mostly dry 4th of July holiday weekend, rain and storm chances will be on the increase going into the rest of this week and into the weekend. Look for afternoon and evening showers and storms on Tuesday in a greater number than what we saw today, and then expect a better chance of getting wet for the middle and end of the week. Tropical Storm Elsa will pass us by to the east, but there should be enough moisture around to enhance the chance of rain and storms by Wednesday and Thursday. No severe weather issues are expected as the greatest impacts will pass to our east. For the weekend - and into next week - expect the daily chance of those scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout or rain all day, but you’ll want to make sure you have backup plans in case you get under one of those showers or storms! Highs on any given day will be in the 80s to lower 90s.

