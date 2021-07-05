Transitioning to a More Typical Summertime Pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday marks a day of transition from the pleasant weekend we experienced to more typical summertime weather. Humidity, clouds, and pop-up afternoon showers and storms all return today and persist through the end of the forecast period. We have one more day of highs in the 90s before we return to the upper-80s for the remainder of the week. Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing landfall in Cuba this morning, and the land interaction will help to weaken it ahead of entrance into the Gulf of Mexico. With lots of ground to make up over the warm Gulf waters, it is expected to make landfall near the Florida Big Bend as a Tropical Storm on Wednesday. Elsa will move well off to the east of us, so we won’t see any direct impacts from this system, but we can expect deep tropical moisture for the middle of the week as shower chances increase. We return to just a few pop-up evening showers by the end of the week, and 90s return to the forecast by the weekend.

