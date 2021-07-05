Business Break
Two vehicle crash leaves road blocked on Alabama 51 in Lee Co.

A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.

On July 5 at approximately 10:57 a.m., a two-vehicle crash left a all lanes blocked on Alabama 51. The lanes will blocked be for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s is asking everyone to avoid this area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

