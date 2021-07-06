Alabama Power crews on standby for possible impacts caused by Elsa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power crews are on standby preparing to respond to any potential impacts caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.

Right now, Alabama Power crews are monitoring the storm, but said they will be ready to go at a moment’s notice deploying to areas hit hardest by the storm.

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning off the coast of Florida. Forecasters said the storm is gaining strength and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall Wednesday.

It’s too soon to know exactly what Elsa will do, but Alabama Power crews are ready to go whenever they’re needed.

“Alabama Power Storm Team is closely monitoring this storm and preparing our storm team to dispatch and handle any potential impacts from the storm,” said Michelle Tims, Media Relations for Alabama Power.

Tims said the number of crews dispatched will depend on the damage done by Elsa. Tims said crews prepare for natural disasters daily and are currently on standby awaiting the green light gassing up trucks and packing supplies.

And as they prepare to respond to impacts caused by the storm, Alabama Power is encouraging its customers to stay weather aware and make plans to keep their families safe.

“Sign up for outage alerts. Outage alerts is a text system that allows them to enroll in this and they get auto responses from us to know what is going on. They can also let us know if they are experiencing an outage and they will get up to the minute updates, as we know it, they are going to know it. They can also let us know if they have an outage through that system as well,” Tims said.

Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are expected to take the brunt of the storm.

Alabama Power crews are prepared to deploy anywhere, at any moment, and are prepared to stay in hard hit areas for as long as needed.

