Alabama still has low vaccine numbers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama is still listed among the states with the lowest percentage of people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Now, with the Delta variant spreading, the state could become a huge area of transmission for this new version of the coronavirus.

“I, personally, am not vaccinated just because it’s new anyways and it’s got to be around for a little bit longer for me to get safe and comfy with it,” said Sierra Figueroa.

Alabama is one of the top states with a low number of people vaccinated and one woman says she wouldn’t recommend taking it. “There is going to be more injuries than deaths from COVID than it would have saved.”

With the delta strain of the virus becoming increasingly widespread in populations with low vaccine rates, health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci are now urging people to wear their masks even if you are vaccinated.

Some Alabamians like Sierra Figerora believe masks don’t actually help. “People just wear them to feel safe, but I don’t think most of them are helpful.”

However, others like Wilda Cruz, say masks are still important because COVID hasn’t run it’s course just yet. “I don’t think we are over all of the danger. I think people are being deceived in believing that a shot is going to bullet proof everything.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, new data shows a raise in COVID cases in these low vaccinated areas.

