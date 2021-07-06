Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama still has low vaccine numbers

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama is still listed among the states with the lowest percentage of people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Now, with the Delta variant spreading, the state could become a huge area of transmission for this new version of the coronavirus.

“I, personally, am not vaccinated just because it’s new anyways and it’s got to be around for a little bit longer for me to get safe and comfy with it,” said Sierra Figueroa.

Alabama is one of the top states with a low number of people vaccinated and one woman says she wouldn’t recommend taking it. “There is going to be more injuries than deaths from COVID than it would have saved.”

With the delta strain of the virus becoming increasingly widespread in populations with low vaccine rates, health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci are now urging people to wear their masks even if you are vaccinated.

Some Alabamians like Sierra Figerora believe masks don’t actually help. “People just wear them to feel safe, but I don’t think most of them are helpful.”

However, others like Wilda Cruz, say masks are still important because COVID hasn’t run it’s course just yet. “I don’t think we are over all of the danger. I think people are being deceived in believing that a shot is going to bullet proof everything.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, new data shows a raise in COVID cases in these low vaccinated areas.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
Alabama Hwy 51 reopens after two-vehicle crash in Lee Co.
Columbus police searching for missing man
April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road

Latest News

State wants former Lee Co. DA’s perjury charge dropped
Columbus police searching for missing man
Downed power lines causing delays in Phenix City
Shrimping industry surviving along the Georgia coast