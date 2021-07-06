Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chatt-a-Hoots honor military personnel

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All the season long, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots baseball team has honored the military during the third inning.

Over the holiday weekend and at Monday night’s game, soldiers were honored with tickets. In honor of the U.S. Military, the Chatt-a-Hoots wore special jerseys during Monday’s game.

Plus, the first 300 active military personnel in attendance received a free gift from Milo’s.

“It means a lot. It shows that what we do really matters,” said CPL Chris Jones.

“For us to be able to give back a little bit to them and hopefully they come out and have a great time today and, you know, just respecting what they do and the sacrifice they make for their families and obviously for our country,” said Steve Smith, Chatt-a-Hoots head coach.

Fans were encouraged to wear red, white and blue for Monday’s military appreciation and 4th of July celebration game.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
Alabama Hwy 51 reopens after two-vehicle crash in Lee Co.
UPDATE: Missing Columbus man found safe
April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road

Latest News

State wants former Lee Co. DA’s perjury charge dropped
Alabama still has low vaccine numbers
UPDATE: Missing Columbus man found safe
Downed power lines causing delays in Phenix City