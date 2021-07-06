Chatt-a-Hoots honor military personnel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All the season long, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots baseball team has honored the military during the third inning.

Over the holiday weekend and at Monday night’s game, soldiers were honored with tickets. In honor of the U.S. Military, the Chatt-a-Hoots wore special jerseys during Monday’s game.

Plus, the first 300 active military personnel in attendance received a free gift from Milo’s.

“It means a lot. It shows that what we do really matters,” said CPL Chris Jones.

“For us to be able to give back a little bit to them and hopefully they come out and have a great time today and, you know, just respecting what they do and the sacrifice they make for their families and obviously for our country,” said Steve Smith, Chatt-a-Hoots head coach.

Fans were encouraged to wear red, white and blue for Monday’s military appreciation and 4th of July celebration game.

