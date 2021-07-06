Business Break
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.

The accident happened on 13th Street, in between 13th Ave. and 12th Ave. in Columbus, involving a car and an 18-wheeler.

It is unknown if there are any serious injuries and what caused the crash. Drivers should proceed the area with caution.

Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

