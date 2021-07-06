Columbus police investigate shooting on Walker St., one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating a shooting.

The incident happened on July 5 at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Walker Street.

According to Columbus Police Department’s Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, one person was shot and is in critical condition.

There is no word at this time on any suspects.

