Columbus police searching for missing man

(Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 27-year-old Thomas Isom.

He was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5 in the 4700 block of Gardiner Drive.

Isom is 5′8″ tall, weighs approximately 152 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair. He also has multiple tattoos on his face and body.

Police say Isom left on foot and ran into the woods. He has a ponytail and was wearing gray clothing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Isom should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

