Lane shifts expected on Gay St., Magnolia Ave. on July 7

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane shifts are expected on South Gay Street and East Magnolia Ave. this week.

On July 7, crews will be making improvements to the water system in the area. Work is expected to last from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lanes will be shifted during the work, and left and right turns will be limited to help keep traffic flowing in both directions.

Motorists are advised to be careful in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

