Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lane shifts expected on Gay St., Magnolia Ave. on July 7

Lane shifts are expected on South Gay Street and East Magnolia Ave. this week.
Lane shifts are expected on South Gay Street and East Magnolia Ave. this week.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane shifts are expected on South Gay Street and East Magnolia Ave. this week.

On July 7, crews will be making improvements to the water system in the area. Work is expected to last from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lanes will be shifted during the work, and left and right turns will be limited to help keep traffic flowing in both directions.

Motorists are advised to be careful in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
Alabama Hwy 51 reopens after two-vehicle crash in Lee Co.
UPDATE: Missing Columbus man found safe
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location
April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange
The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.

Latest News

(Source: Troy University)
Troy University recognized among the best in the region, nation in service to military
The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating a shooting.
Columbus police investigate shooting on Walker St., one person injured
The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.
GARAGE EXPERTS
BUSINESS BREAK - GARAGE EXPERTS