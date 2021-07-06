Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

One person injured in afternoon shooting on Milgen Rd.

One person injured in afternoon shooting on Milgen Rd.
One person injured in afternoon shooting on Milgen Rd.(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting.

According to police, one person was shot at Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen near the 5700 block of Milgen Rd.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.
A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
Alabama Hwy 51 reopens after two-vehicle crash in Lee Co.
UPDATE: Missing Columbus man found safe
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location
April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange

Latest News

Individuals who participated in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harris County High School on...
Second dose clinic for COVID-19 vaccination announced by Harris County School District
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe
Lane shifts are expected on South Gay Street and East Magnolia Ave. this week.
Lane shifts expected on Gay St., Magnolia Ave. on July 7
(Source: Troy University)
Troy University recognized among the best in the region, nation in service to military