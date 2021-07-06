One person injured in afternoon shooting on Milgen Rd.
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting.
According to police, one person was shot at Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen near the 5700 block of Milgen Rd.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
