Police Chief Freddie Blackmon talks crime in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent start to the summer in the Chattahoochee Valley has had the community and police officers on edge.

It was a calmer holiday weekend as the Columbus Police Department positioned officers in areas where crime has been trending, according to Chief Freddie Blackmon.

Chief Blackmon joined News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis in the WTVM studio during our 5:30 p.m. newscast Monday. He says he appreciates Columbus men and women in uniform for running to the danger instead of away from it to keep citizens safe.

“We want to, again, work with our community so that they will trust us. and we want to show them that we are trustworthy. So, that challenge is there sometimes, but we are trying to overcome that challenge by reaching out more to our community so that when we have that violent incidents, we’ll be able to receive an exchange of information to help our officers solve those crimes,” Blackmon explained.

The Columbus Police Department is about 100 officers short of being fully staffed. Chief Blackmon says CPD wants to have a competitive pay plan and will continue hiring events and recruitment for best qualified candidates.

