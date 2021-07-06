Business Break
Rain Chances Going Up

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re watching for more rain and storms to move in on Tuesday night, and then get ready for a return to better rain chances for at least the rest of the week and perhaps into the upcoming weekend too. It won’t be a washout, but look for better chances of rain always during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the rest of this week as Elsa passes us by to the east. Elsa will likely be a tropical storm, but perhaps strengthen into a hurricane before landfall - however, we will miss most of the major impacts by being on the west side of the storm. We just expect an increase in the coverage of rain and storms - nothing severe or damaging. The weather should dry out a bit by next week with highs climbing back into the lower 90s by then.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

