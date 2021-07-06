Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Second dose clinic for COVID-19 vaccination announced by Harris County School District

Individuals who participated in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harris County High School on...
Individuals who participated in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harris County High School on June 17 are now being invited back for their second dose.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Individuals who participated in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harris County High School on June 17 are now being invited back for their second dose.

The event is Thursday, July 8, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. The clinic will be held in the cafeteria of Harris County High School.

Preregistration is not required. Participants should enter and exit through the back parking lot to access the cafeteria.

“We are excited for those who were vaccinated with their first dose to return for the second dose of the vaccine. After the second dose and two weeks pass, they will be fully vaccinated,” said Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent of student services.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given. The Pfizer consent form is required for anyone 12 and older and must be completed each time the vaccine is administered. 

Parents are encouraged to be present with students; however, parents are not required to be present with students who have consent forms that have been signed.

Questions should be directed to Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services. She may be reached at baker-s@harris.k12.ga.us.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.
A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
Alabama Hwy 51 reopens after two-vehicle crash in Lee Co.
UPDATE: Missing Columbus man found safe
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location
April Ross buys TV station in LaGrange

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person injured in afternoon shooting on Milgen Rd.
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe
Lane shifts are expected on South Gay Street and East Magnolia Ave. this week.
Lane shifts expected on Gay St., Magnolia Ave. on July 7
(Source: Troy University)
Troy University recognized among the best in the region, nation in service to military