Second dose clinic for COVID-19 vaccination announced by Harris County School District

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Individuals who participated in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harris County High School on June 17 are now being invited back for their second dose.

The event is Thursday, July 8, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. The clinic will be held in the cafeteria of Harris County High School.

Preregistration is not required. Participants should enter and exit through the back parking lot to access the cafeteria.

“We are excited for those who were vaccinated with their first dose to return for the second dose of the vaccine. After the second dose and two weeks pass, they will be fully vaccinated,” said Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent of student services.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given. The Pfizer consent form is required for anyone 12 and older and must be completed each time the vaccine is administered.

Parents are encouraged to be present with students; however, parents are not required to be present with students who have consent forms that have been signed.

Questions should be directed to Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services. She may be reached at baker-s@harris.k12.ga.us.

