Troy University recognized among the best in the region, nation in service to military

TROY, Ala. (Press Release) - Troy University is the only four-year, public university in Alabama to be named to the 2021 Military Times Best for Vets rankings.

Now in their 10th year, the Military Times Best for Vets college rankings are based on the results of Military Times’ annual survey – the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement – as well as a detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies such as the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Best for Vets college rankings evaluate the many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. About 300 colleges took part in this year’s survey.

TROY ranked 15th in the southeast and 57th in the nation among 4-year, public colleges and universities.

“Troy University is committed to serving our men and women who wear or have worn the uniform of our Armed Forces,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “For more than 70 years, TROY has taken great pride in supporting those who sacrifice daily to protect our way of life. We are grateful to Military Times for these rankings and feel this external recognition serves as validation of our efforts.”

The Best for Vets rankings provide an important tool as servicemembers and veterans make critical decisions about their futures and the use of educational benefits, according to Mike Gruss, editor-in-chief at Sightline Media Group, parent company of Military Times.

“We are always thinking of ways to improve our Best for Vets rankings, and are very happy with the streamlined survey and enhanced methodology that continues to make our rankings best in class,” Gruss said, noting that this year’s rankings now include an individual web page for each school that provides detailed information about programs that will assist military-connected students in meeting their educational and career goals.

TROY first began serving military students in 1951 through then-Camp Rucker. In 1965, TROY established a teaching center at Maxwell Air Force Base and, in 1974, began establishing teaching sites in Europe through a contract with the U.S. Air Force. Today, nearly 30 percent of TROY’s student body is made up of students with some affiliation with the military, and the TROY for Troops Center serves as a one-stop shop for military affiliated student services and support.

By: Andy Ellis, Troy University